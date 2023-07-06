KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 3.5 %

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock worth $9,210,673 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.96. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

