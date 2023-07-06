KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.41.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $9,210,673. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

