Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of Koss stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
