Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.