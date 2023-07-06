Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,369 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 436,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 129.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

