Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.