Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

KMI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

