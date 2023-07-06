Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $153.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

