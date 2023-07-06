Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 458 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.20 and a 200 day moving average of $379.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

