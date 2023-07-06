Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock worth $43,056,105 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

