Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

