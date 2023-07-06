Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 212 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $137,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

