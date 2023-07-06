Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Purchases $26,071.71 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $26,071.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,642,598 shares in the company, valued at $55,844,074.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 1,200 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $4,320.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 400 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $1,436.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 6,992 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,919.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 52,784 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,884.32.

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $227.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.33 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

