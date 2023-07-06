Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $128.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of LSI opened at $133.63 on Friday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

