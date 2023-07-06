LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Critical Contrast

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareRx and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $909.04 million 3.60 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -16.69

CareRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CareRx and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

CareRx currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.71%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $8.04, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given CareRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareRx is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares CareRx and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareRx N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -20.63% -12.32% -9.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareRx beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

