LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

