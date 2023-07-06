Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $96.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

LYV opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

