Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $375.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $271.05 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

