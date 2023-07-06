Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMP. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after buying an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,269,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

