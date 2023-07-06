Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $186.03 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

