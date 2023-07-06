Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.