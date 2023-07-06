Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Manitex International
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manitex International
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.