Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

PFE stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

