Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

