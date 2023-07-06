Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) vs. NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Financial Survey

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Free Report) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marui Group and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.86 billion 1.95 $158.34 million $1.56 22.42 NSK $6.94 billion 0.46 $136.29 million $0.52 24.20

This table compares Marui Group and NSK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marui Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NSK. Marui Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group N/A N/A N/A NSK 1.95% 2.89% 1.49%

Risk and Volatility

Marui Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marui Group pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NSK pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

NSK beats Marui Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc. It is involved in the operation of Marui/Modi stores, online shopping and mail-order, specialty store, credit loan, collection and management of receivables, design and interior decoration, planning and making of advertisement, trucking, forwarding, software development, building management, and security service businesses. Marui Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, brake systems, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories, automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors and maintenance services. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

