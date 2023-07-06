Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

