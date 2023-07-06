Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Matson were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Matson by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Matson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

Matson Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $373,593.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.