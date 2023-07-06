Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

