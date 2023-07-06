Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,647,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

