Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases $21,154.40 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,154.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

