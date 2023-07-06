Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

