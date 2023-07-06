Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $2,733,726. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

