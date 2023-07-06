Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $155,790.00 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Model N (NYSE:MODNFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Model N by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Model N



Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

