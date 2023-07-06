Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives $38.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

