Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $362.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $362.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $346.96 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

