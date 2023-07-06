My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 2,122 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 206.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.41 and a 200-day moving average of $409.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

