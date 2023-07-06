National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,176.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,176.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,275 ($16.18) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.25) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

