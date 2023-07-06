National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. Buys 2,100 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.21 million, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.56 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

