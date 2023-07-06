Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOSPF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neoen in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Neoen has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

