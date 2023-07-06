New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $732.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

About New Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128,644 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,883,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 233,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Gold by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.