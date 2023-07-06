New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
New Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $732.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
