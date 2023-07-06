Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 547.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 42.9% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,880. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

