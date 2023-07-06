NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

