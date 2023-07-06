Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

