Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) vs. Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Financial Comparison

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) and Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Ocean Thermal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4,166.7%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Northland Power and Ocean Thermal Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -65.64 Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.05

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Thermal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northland Power and Ocean Thermal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northland Power currently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.58%. Given Northland Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Summary

Ocean Thermal Energy beats Northland Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest in 3.2 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

