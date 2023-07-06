Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

