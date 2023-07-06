Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

