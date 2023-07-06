Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 1.1 %

NTNX stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.