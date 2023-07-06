OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 8.03 $1.26 million $0.20 210.55 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 14.51 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics 2.72% -5.32% -4.49% Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.