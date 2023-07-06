Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $57.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.0 %

OVV stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.