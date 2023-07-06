Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after buying an additional 1,110,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock worth $27,113,243. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.