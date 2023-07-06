Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $257.88 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

